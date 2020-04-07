CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Wake County Families Living In Hotels May Qualify For Assistance

12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019

Source: @koolvision / @koolvision for Radio One Digital

The program Wake Prevent is looking to assist Wake County families living in hotels.

According to the Wake County Housing Department Director Lorena McDowell, “They’re just folks who are paying day by day or week by week or month by month in a hotel, so if they don’t pay it, they are going to have to leave. And that is not good for them, it’s not good for our community.”

 

 

@NeeShelll in Marathon Clothing

#TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle's Death

10 photos Launch gallery

#TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle's Death

Continue reading #TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle’s Death

#TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle's Death

[caption id="attachment_3100590" align="aligncenter" width="884"] Source: @NeeShelll / Instagram[/caption] As #TheMarathonContinues, we remember the legacy rapper, father and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle left behind through music, culture and fashion. Following his death, sales for his clothing line The Marathon Clothing spiked, shutting down the online store and making many of the items hot ticket items. Nipsey's life was taken right in front his Marathon store, which was located in the heart of Crenshaw Boulevard. Before his untimely passing, Hussle was also working on a collection with PUMA.  Lauren London worked to later release the PUMA x The Marathon Continues collaboration, starring in the commerical. On the one year anniversary of Nip’s passing, we highlight dope women on social media sporting The Marathon Clothing line - or any custom Nip-inspired pieces - as they pay their respects to the fallen hero of Crenshaw. Did we mention that the site has 20% off?

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County Families Living In Hotels May Qualify For Assistance  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 days ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 6 days ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 week ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Close