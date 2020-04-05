CLOSE
Tips On How To Stop Touching Your Face

Experts say one of the best ways to keep from being infected with COVID-19 is to simply stop touching our faces…. but is not as simple as it sounds.

The average person touches their face about 23 times an hour.

I found this article from ABC13 with the professor of psychological sciences at Rice University, James Pomerantz.

Pomerantz says, avoiding touching your face is more effective than any other medical interventions for stopping the spread of the virus.”

And here are a few tips:

  • Increase awareness. Ask someone to tell you when you touch your face, or record it yourself.
  • Help others. Try to think of whom you might be protecting by not touching your face.
  • Do other things with your hands. Hold something in your hands or make a fist for one minute if you catch yourself bringing them to your face.
  • Change postures. Sit in a way where your hands are not present on the table or the seat.
  • Practice relaxation techniques. Practice breathing and muscle relaxation techniques.

source:  ABC11.com

 

Close