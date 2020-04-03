Ericaism: Be A Bridge Not A Draw Bridge [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
04.03.20
Our lives should be a bridge for people to use to walk over into faith, but a lot of us are like draw bridges, putting up blocks for people they deem unworthy.

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to go out into the world and compel men to come to Christ, be a bridge and invite people to cross over in. 

