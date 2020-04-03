Faith Walking: Search My Heart [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.03.20
Erica Campbell  pulls from Psalm 139:23-24 and Jeremiah 17:9 to reiterate the importance of asking God to show you yourself. Press play up top and check out the Bible verses below! 

Psalm 139 “23 Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. 24 See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”

Jeremiah 17:9 “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?”

