How The Coronavirus Is Affecting Business Owners

The coronavirus has made an impact on the entire country. People are out of jobs, others are working overtime to save lives, and we all feel a sense of uncertainty. Business owners are also feeling it. Willie Moore Jr. talks to Christine Hector, a boutique owner, about how she has been effected. She has been in business for 13 years and she says about 80% of their business is done in store, so they’re “having to figure out how to reach the customers in another way.” They recently canceled a big in-store event and did it online and created an “in store experience online.” You can support her business at PinkSkyboutique.com.

How The Coronavirus Is Affecting Business Owners  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

