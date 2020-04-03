CLOSE
Need To Get Out? Chapel Hill Is Looking For Artists!

We’re looking for an artist or artist team to create art for bus shelters in Chapel Hill and Carrboro. We want art that will inspire and delight the transit experience. This is part of our Art + Transit project.

Here are some application details:

  • The call is open to all Triangle area artists (within a 40 miles radius of Chapel Hill).
  • A $1,000 stipend will be awarded.
  • The deadline to submit proposals is Friday, April 24.
  • Past bus shelter artists have painted murals, applied prints, and spray painted stencils. Check out current Artistic Bus Shelters here.

Questions? Click here to see the full artist call. We can’t wait to see your proposal!

 

Close