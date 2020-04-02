Isaac Carree Talks New Album, ‘No Risk No Reward’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 04.02.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Our good friend Isaac Carree stopped by the Get Up Church to check in and talk about his new album, No Risk No Reward. If you missed it, press play up top!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Isaac Carree Talks New Album, ‘No Risk No Reward’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 16 hours ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 days ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 6 days ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 3 weeks ago
03.10.20
Close