CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

6.6 Million Americans Filed For Unemployment

medium shot of a man as he chats on the phone and writes a note while working late in his home office

Source: Rubberball / Getty

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many American’s have had to adjust to new arrangements. Workers that aren’t considered essential or able to work from home, have been laid off.

Reportedly, 6.6 million American’s have filed for unemployment, which is doubled according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In North Carolina, the numbers have spiked to over 170,000 jobless claims.

Many complaints have come from people not having the success of filling for unemployment. “No one is answering the phones at the North Carolina Division of Employment Services, and there is no chat box,” one person said.

“Remember, we are taking a system that has been used to about 3,000 claims per week and now have put almost 300,000 on them,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

TUNE IN AND LISTEN LIVE

SOURCE: ABC 11 

TRENDING:

9 Ways To Relieve Stress & Anxiety In A COVID-19 World

Local Online Activities, Lessons And Games For Kids

Sheetz Launches Free Meal Program for Children in Need During Covid-19 Pandemic

6.6 Million Americans Filed For Unemployment  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 hours ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 days ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 7 days ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Close