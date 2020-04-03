6.6 Million Americans Filed For Unemployment

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many American’s have had to adjust to new arrangements. Workers that aren’t considered essential or able to work from home, have been laid off.

Reportedly, 6.6 million American’s have filed for unemployment, which is doubled according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In North Carolina, the numbers have spiked to over 170,000 jobless claims.

Many complaints have come from people not having the success of filling for unemployment. “No one is answering the phones at the North Carolina Division of Employment Services, and there is no chat box,” one person said.

“Remember, we are taking a system that has been used to about 3,000 claims per week and now have put almost 300,000 on them,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

SOURCE: ABC 11

Victoria Posted 6 hours ago

