Earnest Pugh Gets Ready For The Outpour Experience

(Houston, Texas) Consecutive chart-topping national recording artist Earnest Pugh welcomes the month of April with a CD cover and track listing reveal for The Outpour Experience, his highly anticipated Live disc. People around the country have embraced the lead single, God Wants To Heal You, as Pugh released a concept video on his YouTube channel for the song, which rounds out another week in the top 15 on the Billboard radio chart.

The Outpour Experience will be available for pre-order on Friday, April 10th with early purchasers receiving two grat tracks God Wants To Heal You and the ever-popular new Easter anthem Grateful instantly upon purchase. Pugh has used his down time to connect with his loyal fan base, hosting at home worship as well as his affinity for southern comfort food via vignettes on YouTube. Pugh will host a virtual listening party on Friday, April 10th via social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. He will perform two songs from the album in addition to a 15-minute question and answer session from fans and friends.

The Outpour Experience is Earnest Pugh’s 12th CD and features guest performances from Sunday Best Finalist Amber Bullock and legendary lead singer from Reverend James Cleveland’s Southern California Community Choir, Dr. Betty Griffin Keller. The Outpour Experience will be available on all digital outlets on May 22nd.

The Outpour Experience Track Listing

Your Glory Thank You So Much The Testimony:20 Year Mark Grateful Grateful 2.0 (Reprise) Outpour Awesome God Exhortation The Sound (featuring Amber Bullock) The Sound Reprise The Grace of God (featuring Betty Griffin Keller) The Grace Dance The Lord Is In This Place God Wants To Heal You

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Posted 5 hours ago

