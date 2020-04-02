JJ Hairston Offers New Single “Excess Love Remix” Featuring Nigeria’s Own Mercy Chinwo

(NASHVILLE, TN) – April 1, 2020 – Today, Entertainment One (eOne) and JamesTown Music announce the release of JJ Hairston’s new single, “Excess Love Remix (feat. Mercy Chinwo)” lifted from the Stellar Award-nominated album, Miracle Worker.

JJ Hairston who now serves with his wife, Trina Hairston as co-pastors of All Nations Worship Assembly Live District of Columbia, is a GRAMMY nominated, Billboard Music Award winner, and a seven-time Stellar Award winner. Hairston’s latest offering “Excess Love Remix” features lead vocals by Nigeria native powerhouse vocalist Mercy Chinwo. The single was recorded live in Abuja, Nigeria at COZA Church for Hairston’s tenth Billboard chart-topping album, “Miracle Worker.”

“In a time where fear is trying to take the world captive, it is important to talk about the love of God. The Bible says that perfect love casts out fear. We are fighting against the spirit of fear with love in this season! That’s why we’re excited to release this new single “Excess Love Remix,” says JJ Hairston.

Hairston’s tenth album, Miracle Worker, was accompanied by the release of a relationship themed book co-authored with wife Trina Hairston titled, A Miracle Marriage, – giving believers a balanced dose of knowledge and inspiration. The book is a simple guide on how millennial couples can learn to make their marriage work in today’s society. Additionally, the album single of the same title, “Miracle Worker,” reached #6 on Billboard Gospel’s National Airplay Chart. The album Miracle Worker debuted at #2 on the Billboard Gospel sales chart.

JJ Hairston is nominated for seven Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the 35th annual show taking place in Las Vegas on Sunday, August 16th. Hairston’s latest album Miracle Worker, and book A Miracle Marriage, are available now at all major digital retailers. For more information visit JJHairston.com or follow him on social media using the handle @JJHairston and on Facebook at Facebook.com/Youthful.Praise/.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

JJ Hairston Offers New Single “Excess Love Remix” Featuring Nigeria’s Own Mercy Chinwo was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: