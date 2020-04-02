Stars Lil’ Wayne, Angie Stone and DJ Khaled Reflect on Betty Wright’s Legacy on the Next Episode Of TV One’s UNSUNG on Sunday, April 5 At 10 P.M. ET/9C

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – April 1, 2020 – TV One’s award-winning documentary series UNSUNG shines a spotlight on the story of 70s R&B music queen, Betty Wright, this Sunday, April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/9C.

For five decades and counting, Betty Wright has brought the “real” to R&B, with a powerful voice and sassy delivery that produced over ten top 20 hits. Born and raised in Miami, Wright was a child-singing prodigy whose talent secured her a record deal at just twelve years old. A few years later, the release of “Clean up Woman” sent Betty to #2 on the R&B charts and earned her a RIAA Gold record. As Wright entered into adulthood, she proved that her musical talent reached beyond her voice. She went on to co-write the ballad “Tonight is the Night” and the emotionally charged cult classic “No Pain No Gain.” The songs she sang reflected real aspects of her life, such as label troubles, the lack of mainstream exposure, and a family tragedy that threatened to silence her voice and her music. Now, with the help of family, colleagues, and celebrity admirers that include Trick Daddy and KC of the Sunshine Band, Betty Wright shares her life’s journey on this episode of UNSUNG.

UNSUNG will feature episodes throughout April, highlighting the stories of influential musical figures such as multi-Grammy Award-winning musician Al Jarreau; and Atlanta hip hop quartet Goodie Mob.

UNSUNG, winner of the 51st Annual NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News/Information- (Series or Special), celebrates the lives of trailblazing musicians whose full stories and journeys have yet to be explored. Through first-hand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, each episode weaves a tale of the highs and lows of a life in the limelight.

UNSUNG is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton with Executive Producer Mark Rowland and Co-Executive Producer Kysha Mounia. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting and Brigitte McCray is Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

