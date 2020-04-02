CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy Prays For Forgiveness And A Cure For COVID-19 [WATCH]

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares a prayer for forgiveness and a cure for coronavirus as it continues to affect daily lives.

The prayer comes after a previous video asking those in power to get involved to help those in need.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

View this post on Instagram

May God bless us all 🙏🏿

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Focusing on healthcare workers, he says we can’t let those aiding the ill go unprotected and abandoned.

“We can’t just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected. Over the next few days, I’ll be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers but I don’t have all the answers. If you want to help or have any great ideas, please reach out to me now! God bless us all”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Check out his current posts.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Diddy Prays For Forgiveness And A Cure For COVID-19 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 6 hours ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 days ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 6 days ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 3 weeks ago
03.10.20
Close