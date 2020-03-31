Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents Becoming Teachers During Quarantine [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 03.31.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Principal James Knight of Rocky Mount Preparatory School in RockyMount, North Carolina called in to discuss parents becoming teachers during quarantine, plus shared some tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process. Press play up top!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

RELATED: Quarantine Cuteness! 5-Year-Old Hosts Birthday Party With Imaginary Friends

RELATED: Watch: Fred Hammond Hosts Social Distancing Concert [VIDEO]

RELATED: Quarantine Prayers – Erica Campbell’s Reminder To Keep ‘Praying & Believing’ [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents Becoming Teachers During Quarantine [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 days ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 6 days ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 3 weeks ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 4 weeks ago
03.06.20
Close