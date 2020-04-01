CLOSE
Coronavirus Pandemic Financial Tips

During these uncertain times a lot of people have questions about their health and finances. Jini Thornton answers some of the most pressing financial questions on the Willie Moore Jr. Show. One common question is, “what’s going on with student loans?”. She says that in addition to freezing interest on federal student loans, Trump has stopped payments for 60 days on federal student loans. Now there is a possibility that they could extend that time if needed. But, if you have a private loan that depends on the bank, it isn’t from the federal government. If you have a private loan, you need to call your lender and let them know that you can’t afford to pay it right now.

Coronavirus Pandemic Financial Tips  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

