CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lamar Jackson Is Reportedly Suing Amazon Over Unlicensed Merchandise

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Amazon.

According to Sports Illustrated, in the complaint, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player says the retailer is selling unlicensed merchandise using his likeness and registered trademarks. Some of the products being offered feature lines such as “Lamarvelous,” “Action Jackson” and “Not bad for a running back.”

Jackson is seeking compensation and damages, asking for “the court to require Amazon to count sales it generated from merchandise that features Jackson’s name, image or likeness and ban the website from offering such items without authorization,” according to the lawsuit.

The suit states Amazon’s actions brought “significant damage” to Jackson’s brand and the merchandise company he runs called Era 8 Apparel.

During the 2019/2020 NFL season, Lamar Jackson became the NFL’s second unanimous MVP after leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and setting the league’s single season record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206.

10 Most Liked Black Athletes

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Most Liked Black Athletes

Continue reading 10 Most Liked Black Athletes

10 Most Liked Black Athletes

Rankings found on ESPN's World Fame 100.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Lamar Jackson Is Reportedly Suing Amazon Over Unlicensed Merchandise  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 days ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 6 days ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 3 weeks ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 4 weeks ago
03.06.20
Close