Unsung Live: At Home With Marvin Sapp

Since the nationwide rollout of social distancing, many creatives have used social media as a way to promote connectivity and creativity.

Debbie Allen hosted a dance class on Instagram Live, John Legend held an Instagram Live concert, and others are sure to follow.

The TV One family wants our viewers to know that we are all in this together and TV One is right at home with you. Using existing programming and brand recognition, we are introducing Unsung Live: At Home!

Unsung Live: At Home is a spin-off of our successful Unsung Live content where celebrities will perform for a set block of time on TV One’s digital platforms. We are dedicated to creating positive experiences through the social distancing period.

Join us TODAY! Marvin Sapp will perform his original music and take questions starting at 3 PM EST on TVOneTV’s Instagram account and Facebook account. Willie Moore, Jr. will join the stream with a short Q&A.

Or you can watch it here!

See you there!

originally published on praiserichmond.com

