Harlem Globetrotter “Curly” known for his bald head and incredible basketball skills has passed away at the age of 77 at his home near Houston.

The team announced the death but gave no other details.

Fred “Curly” Neal joined the Globetrotters in a humorous nod to his shaved head. He played in more than 6,000 exhibition games for the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985.

