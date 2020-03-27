Local grocery store chain Harris Teeter is hiring 5,000 people, according to their social media post.
Their post reads:
We are committed to helping our neighbors-in-need, including the many restaurant and food service industry employees that have been displaced from their jobs. We are seeking to hire more than 5,000 associates to fill retail and distribution center positions company-wide. To learn more about a career with Harris Teeter, please click here: https://bit.ly/2ycc6B0 and follow Harris Teeter Careers.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Harris Teeter Is Hiring 5,000 Workers was originally published on foxync.com