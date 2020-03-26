DALLAS, TX – – As the nation adjusts to the new reality of life under self-quarantine during the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic, multi-platinum, multiple GRAMMY® Award winning singer, songwriter, producer and Billboard Hot 100 charting gospel recording artist Fred Hammond hosted a 40-minute Social Distancing virtual mini-concert via Facebook Live last night at 11 p.m. ET. Live from his warehouse in Dallas, TX, more than 500K viewers have tuned in, and in case you missed it watch it here.

For information on how to stay safe and receive updates on the spread of the disease in the U.S., visit the CDC website .

About Fred Hammond:

As a solo artist, founder of the pioneering urban group, Commissioned, his work with Radical for Christ, and the formation of the United Tenors—an incredible, relevant yet nostalgic presentation of the ultimate, modern-day quartet combined, Fred has sold over 8 million albums to-date, awarded with a RIAA Certification for a double-platinum selling album (2 million albums sold), 4 Gold-selling albums (500,000 albums sold), a GRAMMY® Award win, 6 GMA Dove Awards, 4 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, 4 Billboard Top 40 Adult R&B Songs, 3 Billboard Top 20 R&B/Hip Hop albums, and 19 Billboard Gospel/Christian #1’s across album, radio airplay, streaming, digital download, and song consumption charts, which includes his biggest hits and timeless favorites like “No Weapon,” ”We’re Blessed,” “Jesus Be a Fence Around Me,” You Are the Living Word,” and “Glory To Glory To Glory” to name a few.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Gospel Artist Fred Hammond Host Social Distancing FB Live Mini-Concert was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: