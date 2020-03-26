CLOSE
Helpful Tips When Grocery Shopping During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Empty Shelves in a Tesco Store in Kent Due To Coronavirus - COVID-19

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Water, bread, toilet paper… what do you really need when heading to the grocery store in a time when the words coronavirus and COVID-19 are as common as “please” and “thank you?”

Now is the time to stock your fridge with delicious produce, grab your favorite meat and make sure your pantry is equipped with dry food options.

However, before you stock up ask yourself a few questions: Will this product last? Do I absolutely need this item?

Here are a few tips to take with you on your next trip to the grocery store.

Produce!

  • Apples
  • Grapes
  • Greens
  • Lettuce
  • Onions
  • Oranges
  • Potatoes

Meat!

  • Canned Fish (Tuna or Salmon)
  • Chicken Breast
  • Deli for Sandwiches
  • Ground Beef/Turkey

Dry Foods!

  • Applesauce
  • Cereal
  • Dried Fruit
  • Nuts
  • Pasta
  • Peanut Butter
  • Rice
  • Chips
  • Bread

Frozen Items!

  • French Fries
  • Fruits and Vegetables
  • Ice Pops
  • Meat
  • Pizza

Dairy!

  • Butter
  • Cheese
  • Eggs
  • Ice Cream
  • Milk
  • Yogurt

Beverages!

  • Coffee
  • Juice
  • Water
  • Wine

We know times are hard for everyone. With the loss of jobs, schools closing and the practice of social distancing it is important to include a little self-care. Find a few moments to do something just for you.

Here are a few things that nourish both body and mind!

  • Exercise
  • Arts and crafts
  • Books
  • Board games
  • Puzzles

We hope these simple tips and tricks can make for a much smoother trip to the grocery store this season.

We are here to help!

 

Helpful Tips When Grocery Shopping During The COVID-19 Pandemic

