CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Estée Lauder Joins In To Help With Hand Sanitizer Shortage

The popular makeup company is using its New York factory to combat the COVID-19 crisis, hopefully stateside.

American multinational personal care and makeup products...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

It’s not a secret that ever since the coronavirus crisis hit, you may have better odds winning the lottery and getting struck by lightning than you do finding the tiniest bottle of hand sanitizer at your local drug store.

But here’s some good news: Companies are stepping in to help.

According to WWD, Estée Lauder recently announced they are helping combat this shortage by using their Melville, NY manufacturing factory to produce this much-needed cleansing gel for the masses.

“The Estée Lauder Companies is proud to contribute to the broader COVID-19 relief efforts by reopening our Melville manufacturing facility this week to produce hand sanitizer for high-need groups and populations, including front-line medical staff,” a spokesperson for the company told the fashion outlet.

“We are grateful to our employees who have worked tirelessly to make this possible. Compensated, employee volunteers will support this vital, meaningful effort.”

This move comes after their European colleagues including L’Oreal and LVMH got their hand in the sanitizer game to help France’s crisis, but Lauder now joins Coty, Cover Girl and Calvin Klein who are using their U.S. factories to do so too, Allure reported.

Here’s the thing though, as The Cut pointed out, “‘Estée Lauder did not say where, exactly, all this product would go, only that it is earmarked for ‘for high-need groups and populations, including front-line medical staff.’”

One can only hope Americans, including our supply-strapped healthcare workers, are including on that list.

This isn’t Lauder’s only contribution to helping in the wake of the pandemic.

Recently, they publicly pledged to donate a $2 million grant to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, to support the organization’s work in treating the coronavirus in countries with less resources.

In the meantime, if you still can’t find any hand sanitizer, you can always make your own. Learn how here. Also, remember that the best way to fight against the virus is to stay inside and wash your hands.

RELATED NEWS:

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: LVMH Producing Hand Sanitizer In Its Factories To Fight Coronavirus

We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

Billy Porter Washing His Hands In A Coach Fur Coat Is The Content We’ve Been Asking For!

Coronavirus nails/ Sassy Nails Inc

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

18 photos Launch gallery

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

Continue reading NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

[caption id="attachment_3084801" align="alignleft" width="809"] Source: Martin Novak / Getty[/caption] In case you've been MIA, the coronavirus has officially taken over the news cycle. What originally started as a virus in China has now become a worldwide state of emergency. After shutting down travel across the world, forcing employers to implement work from home policies and leaving commuters no choice but to distance themselves from those coughing, sneezing or wearing masks, the coronavirus has changed the way we view health. According to NBC News,  the coronavirus has now become a pandemic. With an invasion of 114 countries, killing more than 4,000 people, we have to admit we've never seen anything like this. That and the head of the World Health Organization officially characterized this as a "pandemic." “This is the first pandemic caused by the coronavirus,” the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a news conference. While only seniors and people who have severe medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, respiratory issues and lung disease are more at risk, it hasn't stopped everyone from taking preventative measures that include washing your hands every time you step indoors, staying stocked with a bottle of hand sanitizer and keeping a safe distance from others. While some people have taken things to the next level, the coronavirus has now inspired the newest beauty trend. That's right! Nail tech Mei Kawajiri has turned the coronavirus into a seemingly stylish nail design. With the Purell brand inscribed on her nails along with other words such as "advanced" and "refreshing," this is a creative way to get people serious about protecting themselves. And of course, the trend has gone viral. Check out some of the best coronavirus nail looks that have turned heads.

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Estée Lauder Joins In To Help With Hand Sanitizer Shortage  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 day ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 days ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 6 days ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 2 weeks ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 3 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 3 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 4 weeks ago
02.27.20
Close