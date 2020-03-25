NC Scammers Claim To Be Selling Coronavirus Tests Door-To-Door

Continue reading EXCLUSIVE: Loni Love’s Ashley Stewart Spring Line Is Fun, Flirty & Floral

[caption id="attachment_3090966" align="alignleft" width="822"] Source: Ashley Stewart / Ashley Stewart[/caption] With all this coronavirus news and being trapped in the house, you may have missed that Thursday (March 19) marked the first day of spring. While most of us are rocking sweats and feeling a bit drab, Loni Love has something that will awaken your fashion senses! Enter her newest collab: Loni Love x Ashley Stewart Spring 2020 collection. After the success of her first Holiday 2019 line with the popular plus-size fashion house, The Real co-host is back and serving up flirty and floral fun for the curvier ladies sizes 10-32. Spring is definitely in the air with this perfect array of colorful dresses, jeans, fitted skirts and leggings—it's truly fab! And Loni is just getting started. This is the first of three new collections on the way she has on the horizon. "As someone who has been wearing Ashley Stewart for years, I couldn't be more excited to continue and expand upon my partnership with the team to begin this new adventure," the 48-year-old said last month. Adding, "Ashley Stewart's commitment to investing in women of all curvy shapes, sizes and backgrounds through their partnerships, initiatives and programs is a mission that I share and is close to my heart...and I am honored to continue to support this brand and neighborhood girls around the world." HelloBeautiful sat down with The Real co-host to talk about her new anticipated line, her favorite looks and how working with Ashley Stewart is an "organic" process. Kellee Terrell: You must be excited about this new line. Tell me what we can expect. Loni Love: This new spring line is full of colors, prints and florals! We are now getting out of the winter sweaters and black clothes. It is a time of hope and inspiration, so the collection represents that. So expect modern pieces that can be worn for events like brunches, girl’s night out, or date night. Some pieces are dressy, some are comfy, but they all are stylish. (***Remember, you have to stay inside, but can you always rock this line home too!) https://www.instagram.com/p/B97CQjjD_uk/ KT: What are some of your favorite pieces? I just love this floral organza flare skirt and top. It's so flirty and feminine! LL: I love that piece as well!! I want women to feel and look pretty. I also love the sporty look that is pink with the word ‘Inspire’ on it. It is so comfy and cute! KT: What's the process like for you working with Ashley Stewart when created each line? LL: The partnership with Ashley Stewart is authentic and organic. I ask for pieces that I would want to wear. I give the colors that I want to look for and we work together to make the best collection for the theme. KT: The price point is also super-amazing. Why is it important for you to be linked with a line that is affordable? LL: There are so many hardworking women out there. Mothers, career women, students, etc. I want them to be able to look good without breaking the bank. Ashley Stewart supports this thought as well and that is why I work with them. https://www.instagram.com/p/B97DupNHTYb/ KT: Given that most retail stores are closed because of coronavirus, how can we purchase your line? And are you concerned the quarantine will impact your launch? LL: First off, I want to say that I love what Ashley Stewart stands for. Due to the current situation in the country, the brand has temporarily closed the brick and mortar stores and looks to reopen them 3/29. The company is still paying those employees so it is important to support the online store. In addition, Ashley Stewart is a brand that helps women of color with jobs and college scholarships. They also empower plus size women to see the beauty in themselves, not only with fashionable outfits, but also the annual Finding Ashley Stewart initiative. [In terms of this line,] we will launch The Loni Love Spring collection online. It is important to move ahead because when this quarantine is over, women will want to go back out to the brunches, churches, bars so they will have the outfits all ready to go!! KT: Shifting a bit, what are some of your favorite skincare products you can't live without? LL: Makeup wipes (Neutrogena), St. Ives Apricot Scrub, face moisturizer (Kiehl’s) body oil (Neutrogena) and Ivory Soap. KT: The other day, we all got a good laugh when your co-host, Tamera said her husband gets his hand caught in her weave (LOL). Have you had any similar experiences with your partner? LL: James knows not to touch my hair… KT: Finally, any advice for our readers on how to juggle career, love, and weight loss? What's your secret? I have a new book coming out in May called "I Tried To Change So You Don't Have To." I put all my secrets and advice on how I went from living in the projects, being homeless, to becoming an Emmy winning talk show host. If you have a desire to do something else in your life, it's not a quick answer but my fans have been with me for so long that I was proud to share my inspiration with them. In the end, it's always that I care about them.