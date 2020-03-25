CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Use Your Time At Home To Try New Recipes…What Are You Cooking?

Blank recipe book with herbs and spices

Source: fcafotodigital / Getty

Our Karen Clark is currently social distancing and using the opportunity to try new recipes. This week, it’s a spicy Chicken Tikka Masala. Looks easy and delicious. Ready to try it?

 

 

(Recipe adopted from Bon Appetit. See full recipe here.)

Ingredients:

  • 6 garlic cloves, finely grated
  • 4 tsp. finely grated peeled ginger
  • 4 tsp. ground turmeric
  • 2 tsp. garam masala
  • 2 tsp. ground coriander
  • 2 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1½ cups whole-milk yogurt (not Greek)
  • 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
  • 2 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breasts, halved lengthwise
  • 3 Tbsp. ghee (clarified butter) or vegetable oil
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup tomato paste
  • 6 cardamom pods, crushed
  • 2 dried chiles de árbol or ½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes, like San Marzano
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • ¾ cup chopped cilantro, plus sprigs for garnish
  • Steamed basmati rice (for serving)

What are you cooking? Send Karen Clark your cooking videos: Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Read More: Karen Clark Got A Jump On Freezer Spring Cleaning While Social Distancing During Coronavirus

Read More: Cooking With Karen Clark (And Her Son!) – He Hates Everything She Makes

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

30 photos Launch gallery

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Continue reading Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

[caption id="attachment_3072726" align="alignleft" width="950"] Source: John Shearer / Getty[/caption] Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, everybody is in the house quarantined, including your favorite celebrities. Who thankfully for us, are providing those like me that are already getting cabin fever, some free entertainment, dope hairstyle ideas, new Tik Tok dances and suggestions on what to stream online. Most importantly, they are also serving up some serious laughs! Enter this post from Gabrielle Union that I still cannot stop crying at...like why she do Kaavia like that? "Just sitting here thinking about some questionable decisions I made from the mid-late 1990s," Gabrielle Union captioned with this adorable, yet hilarious pic of her 1-year old #ShadyBaby. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9xzz9YpVvl/   Or this post from Laverne Cox who is CLEARLY having her own fabulous dance party at home and loving it! "Category is: Dua Lipa meets Flashdance 2020....Sending all kinds of love. Hope this brightens your day....#TransIsBeautiful #SocialDistancing #realness #quarantine," she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/B94aeNUg9FH/   Or this one of Shaq playing the #LysolChallenge:   https://www.instagram.com/p/B93AXkrF8J4/   They are just the beginning. Take a look at some of our other faves doing their best in what I like to call the "Social-Distance Diaries":

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Use Your Time At Home To Try New Recipes…What Are You Cooking?  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 day ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 5 days ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 2 weeks ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 3 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 3 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 4 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 4 weeks ago
02.27.20
Close