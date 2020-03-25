Use Your Time At Home To Try New Recipes…What Are You Cooking?

Continue reading Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

[caption id="attachment_3072726" align="alignleft" width="950"] Source: John Shearer / Getty[/caption] Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, everybody is in the house quarantined, including your favorite celebrities. Who thankfully for us, are providing those like me that are already getting cabin fever, some free entertainment, dope hairstyle ideas, new Tik Tok dances and suggestions on what to stream online. Most importantly, they are also serving up some serious laughs! Enter this post from Gabrielle Union that I still cannot stop crying at...like why she do Kaavia like that? "Just sitting here thinking about some questionable decisions I made from the mid-late 1990s," Gabrielle Union captioned with this adorable, yet hilarious pic of her 1-year old #ShadyBaby. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9xzz9YpVvl/ Or this post from Laverne Cox who is CLEARLY having her own fabulous dance party at home and loving it! "Category is: Dua Lipa meets Flashdance 2020....Sending all kinds of love. Hope this brightens your day....#TransIsBeautiful #SocialDistancing #realness #quarantine," she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/B94aeNUg9FH/ Or this one of Shaq playing the #LysolChallenge: https://www.instagram.com/p/B93AXkrF8J4/ They are just the beginning. Take a look at some of our other faves doing their best in what I like to call the "Social-Distance Diaries":