Tasha Cobbs Leonard & We The Kingdom Team Up For “Holy Water (Church Sessions)” Music Video

Tasha Cobbs Leonard teamed up with We The Kingdom to perform “Holy Water (Church Sessions)” for a music video that premiered on YouTube this week. 

It’s no coincidence that the melodies flow just like the Holy water they speak of in the video. The free flowing performance is chilling in the most beautiful way, from the lyrics to the singers, all the way to the musicians and silence in between notes. 

“We The Kingdom are my absolute favorite,” she wrote on Instagram. “Their sound and their passion for Christ… a stellar combo! I’m excited to have had the opportunity to hop in and have some fun worshipping with them on our version of ‘Holy Water!’”

Watch: 

