Sybil Wilkes With What You Need to Know About Joe Biden’s Possible Running Mate [EXCLUSIVE]

| 03.24.20
Sybil Wilkes speaks on Joe Biden and his possible running mate in the upcoming election and how the CBC is continuing to create a coronavirus package for Black Americans.

