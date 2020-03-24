Earnest Pugh Set to Release Concept Video for God Wants to Heal You

(Houston, Texas) Billboard Chart Topping National Recording Artist, Psalmist, Worship Leader and Minister Earnest Pugh is once again positioned to minister healing to the global masses with the release this week of a concept video for his latest single, God Wants To Heal You. The song, which recently moved into the Top 15 on the BDS Radio chart has and continues to be a source of comfort as our world now faces the challenges of the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic.

“The Word of the Lord reminds us that we are overcomers, now that’s a praise point all by itself”, states Pugh, ” But even more so, we are overcomers by the word of our testimony, there is power in the words we speak , and God continues to use this song to reach the hearts of people. I am humbled as we receive testimonies almost every day from people who have heard the song and are strengthened in their convictions and renewed in their faith”. “We have to know what God’s word says, and we have to know it is his desire to heal us, even when it hasn’t manifested and even when the enemy tries everything he can to rattle our faith and make us doubt what God has already promised. It is in those times that we have to remember that God is faithful, He is a promise keeper, God did not give us a spirit of fear, and as He is the Master of the Universe, I can say without equivocation there is NOTHING too hard for God. COVID – 19 has our world in a perpetual state of fear and those of us who know what the word says need to be intentional as we daily declare the words of scripture, by the stripes of Jesus, we ARE healed.”

God moved upon the heart of Blacksmoke Music Worldwide CEO Kerry Douglas to admonish Earnest to release this song as the single for his new disc, The Outpour Experience scheduled for release in May. “God sends us to earth on assignment”, says Douglas. “If our assignment is music ministry and the music that we create and release in the earth has no message of hope and help and substance, then we have failed our assignment, and we better be careful that we don’t get reassigned.”

The video for God Wants To Heal You will premiere on Wednesday, March 25th via the Earnest Pugh and Kerry Douglas YouTube channels. Stay connected with Earnest Pugh via his website EarnestPugh.com as well as his social media outlets on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Earnest Pugh Set to Release Concept Video for God Wants to Heal You was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: