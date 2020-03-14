Ask The Medical Expert : Diabetes and Self Care

Ask The Medical Expert – Brought To You By Dr. Enchanta Jenkins
This Week: Diabetes and Self Care
Dr. EJ is a board-certified medical doctor (OBGYN), a native of North Carolina and veteran after retiring with 20 years of service to the US Navy. She specializes in women’s health and primary care. Dr. EJ is on a mission to help improve the health care of people in our community.
Last Week: Coronavirus
Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Wake County Man With Coronavirus Attended Local Church
the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @TheLightNC
Latest…
- Durham To Announce “Stay At Home” Order
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard & We The Kingdom Team Up For “Holy Water (Church Sessions)” Music Video
- Carolina Panthers Cut Cam Newton
- Local Man Describes Recovery From COVID19
- James Fortune Details What It Was Like Traveling From South Africa During COVID-19 [EXCLUSIVE]
- Sybil Wilkes With What You Need to Know About Joe Biden’s Possible Running Mate [EXCLUSIVE]
- American Red Cross Faces Severe Blood Shortage As Coronavirus Outbreak Threatens Availability of Nation’s Supply
- Earnest Pugh Set to Release Concept Video for God Wants to Heal You
- African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
- A List of 30 Creative Ways To Beat The Coronavirus Quarantine Cabin Fever
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: