Todd Dulaney To Host Quarantine Concert Online

Todd Dulaney is bringing worship home this week and you’re invited! 

 

Since concert venues and pretty much all other places are closed, Dulaney and his team are hosting a concert that’ll be streamed online.

“It’s just going to be us and you. We’re going to sing some scripture and sing the word of God,” he said on Instagram. “You guys a get a chance to be with us up close and personal.”

 

The online “Dulaney Land Experience” will be live streamed here on YouTube on March 27 at 7 p.m.

Todd Dulaney To Host Quarantine Concert Online  was originally published on getuperica.com

