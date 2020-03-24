CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

Willie Moore Jr. & Son Remix Drake For Inspiring Anthem

Thanks to school closures due to the coronavirus, parents and children alike have found themselves in an interesting position. Willie Moore Jr.’s kids are currently homeschooling too and things got creative. His 11-year-old son challenged him to take the beat from Drake’s hit, “Money To Blow,” and do something with it. Willie isn’t one to back down from a challenge so he accepted. Above is what he came up with. What do you think?

Willie Moore Jr. & Son Remix Drake For Inspiring Anthem  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 6 hours ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 days ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 2 weeks ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 3 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 3 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 4 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 4 weeks ago
02.27.20
Close