As the number of coronavirus continues to climb, Gov. Northam has ordered all schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year. He also is placing additional restrictions on businesses including restaurants which must now do carry-out, curbside or delivery only.

Additionally recreational businesses, including movie theaters, bowling alleys, etc., must close. Hair salons, barbers and etc. who also are not able to do social distancing must close.

Other non-essential shops may only have 10 patrons.

Gov Northam Orders Schools to Remain Closed for the Rest of the Year was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 3 hours ago

