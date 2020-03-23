Roy Cooper Orders NC Schools To Be Closed Until May 15th

Governor Roy Cooper announced today that he will sign an executive order today to keep K-12 schools in North Carolina closed until May 15th.
In addition, Governor Cooper increased the number of business that will need to close. By Wednesday, March 25, the list of new closed businesses will include:
- Bingo Parlors
- Bowling Alleys
- Ice Skating Rinks
- Indoor Exercise Facilities (e.g. gyms, yoga studios, and martial arts facilities)
- Health Clubs
- Indoor Pools
- Live Performance Venues
- Movie Theaters
- Roller skating Rinks
- Spas
- Sweepstakes Lounges
- Video game arcades
- Personal care and grooming businesses, including:
- Barber Shops
- Beauty Salons
- Hair Salons
- Manicure/Pedicure Providers
- Massage Parlors
- Nail Salons
- Tattoo Parlors
