CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lecrae Releases New Single and Official Video For “SET ME FREE” Featuring YK OSIRIS!

LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Source: ATLpics.net / ATLPics.Net

Grammy-Award winning artist, best-selling author, entrepreneur and social activist LECRAE released his new single “Set Me Free” today via Columbia Records/Reach Records. “Set Me Free” featuring Def Jam recording artist, singer, and rapper, YK Osiris (“Worth It,” “Valentine”), produced by GAWVI is the first song to drop from Lecrae’s upcoming album to be released Spring 2020.

As I went through my own restoration process, I realized there were things that had held me down, keeping me from being all that God had created me to me. My prayer is that we’re all set from shackles like negative thoughts that keep us from experiencing true freedom!”

Along with the song, Lecrae also released the official video featuring YK directed by Bobby Hanaford watch it below!

“Set Me Free” is available everywhere now. Click here to stream/purchase.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Lecrae Releases New Single and Official Video For “SET ME FREE” Featuring YK OSIRIS!  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 days ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 2 weeks ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 3 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 4 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 4 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 4 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close