City of Richmond, Virginia to close through March 31, Essential services continue

Skyline, Richmond, Virginia, America

Source: joe daniel price / Getty


Richmond, VA — The City of Richmond will be closed to the public from Monday, March 23 to the end of the month, Tuesday, March 31. Essential personnel must report on time.Essential services will continue. Click here to access a list of services available through the closure.

Please check the dedicated city webpage for updates: www.richmondgov.com/covid19.

City of Richmond, Virginia to close through March 31, Essential services continue  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

