The Legendary Ingramettes Release New Album ‘Take A Look in the Book’

Richmond, VA – March 22, 2020 — Six decades of music, sixty-five years of song, and generations tied together through the force of the will of a matriarchy of powerful women. This is the story of African-American gospel quintet, The Legendary Ingramettes, founded by the late Mother Maggie Ingram. Mother Maggie Ingram initially started the group as a way to keep her family together through hardship. But as God would have it, the group went on to become one of the best traditional quartet groups in gospel music. Now that Mother Ingram is at home with the Lord, her daughter Rev. Almeta Ingram-Miller has taken the baton and is continuing the vision and legacy of her mother.

‘Take A Look In The Book’ is the group’s first effort with Almeta at the head. Inspired by the black gospel male quartets of the 1940s and 50s, The Legendary Ingramettes bring roof-raising harmonies and explosively powerful vocals on their new release. The album showcases Rev. Almeta’s bold new vision and towering vocal abilities, drawing songs from new Appalachian sources like Ola Belle Reed and Bill Withers, and reworking family favorites, some of which date back to old spirituals. Produced by state folklorist Jon Lohman as part of the Virginia Folklife Program at Virginia Humanities, ‘Take A Look in the Book’ was recorded over just three days in Richmond, with most songs being cut in one take to keep the power of the group’s incendiary live performances. A live show from The Legendary Ingramettes is a house-rocking affair, with audiences literally getting whipped into a gospel fervor, and ‘Take A Look in the Book’ captures the electrifying nature of the group’s performances.

Click below to Download/Stream ‘Take A Look in the Book’ Now! hyperurl.co/y8gqg4

The Belle Posted 3 hours ago

