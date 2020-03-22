CLOSE
Kierra Sheard Plays Her Mother, Karen Clark, In The Clark Sisters Film

The Clark Sisters are often credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream and called the first ladies of Gospel. Lifetime has created a highly anticipated biopic about gospel music icons called, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel. The film is produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige and debuts on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m.

Keirra Sheard portrays her mother, Karen Clark, in the film and calls it “a complete honor.” Although she says she is “in so many ways so much like her,” mother, she really worked hard to “master” the role. Of course she felt pressure to perform well, in part to please the fans, but also because it was “personal” to her. Sheard explained that this role was  huge deal to her because, “not everyone gets the opportunity to honor their mother in this way,”  and she really wanted to make her smile.

The film tells the story of The Clark Sisters and their mother, Mattie Moss Clark. It’s a story of perseverance and dedication that Sheard says proves that though things may not happen as quickly as we want them to sometimes, “if it’s in God’s will,” then one day it’ll happen and “it’ll far exceed what you were even expecting.”

The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis stars as Mattie Moss Clark, Christina Bell as Twinkie,  Sheléa Frazier as Dorinda, Raven Goodwin as Denise and Angela Birchett as Jacky.

