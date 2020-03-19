UPDATE: The 35th Annual Stellar Awards Now Set For Sunday, August 14 -16, 2020

(CHICAGO) – March 17, 2020 – The 2020 Stellar Awards 35th Anniversary Show, in partnership with the Orleans Hotel and Arena, thanks everyone for their patience and understanding as we continue to do our best to bring you the greatest week of events in Gospel Music.

In light of recent news and the declaration of the COVID-19 crisis as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), The 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will now take place August 14-16, 2020. Ticket information for all events is as follows:

35TH ANNUAL STELLAR AWARDS – ORLEANS ARENA TICKETS ORLEANS ARENA TICKETS (REFUND OPTIONAL) – Tickets purchased for the 35th Annual Stellar Awards at the Orleans Arena and Hotel will automatically transfer over to the new date, August 16, 2020. If you purchased a ticket for the 35th Annual Stellar Awards via Ticketmaster and want a refund, go to your Ticketmaster Account and select the “Refund” button within your order

35TH ANNUAL STELLAR AWARDS PRE-SHOW; STELLAR AWARDS LAUGH OUT LOUD COMEDY SHOW; AND GOSPEL MUSIC RADIO AWARDS – ORLEANS HOTEL SHOWROOM ORLEANS SHOWROOM TICKETS (MUST BE REFUNDED) – All tickets purchased for the Stellar Awards Showroom events noted above will require new tickets so each will be refunded. We are currently rescheduling those events in the Showroom and all dates and times for the Showroom events are forthcoming. If you purchased a ticket for the Showroom events via Ticketmaster, go to your Ticketmaster Account and select the “Refund” button within your order

REMINDER: CANCEL YOUR HOTEL RESERVATIONS FOR THE MARCH DATES Please contact your Las Vegas hotel to cancel your reservation for the March dates. Your hotel should give you the option for a full refund (if deposit was required) or you can transfer dates (pending availability) for the August dates. Central City Productions/The Stellar Awards is not responsible for any cancellation fees or lost deposits you may incur from failure to cancel your reservations by the deadlines imposed by each hotel.

Please follow our accounts on social media @thestellars and check our website www.thestellarawards.com for updates from Central City Productions.

It is our hope and prayer that with quick community action, we can do our part toward the solution of this global problem. We encourage our families to continue to keep the mission of the Gospel music community at heart and support each other with prayer and responsible preparation through this trying time

We thank everyone for 35 years of support of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards and we look forward to safely celebrating this special milestone with everyone soon!

Don Jackson, CEO

Central City Productions

UPDATE: The 35th Annual Stellar Awards Now Set For Sunday, August 14 -16, 2020 was originally published on praiserichmond.com

