Durham And Orange County Schools Set Up Plan For Feeding Students

Starting on Monday, March 23, Durham Schools will start distributing meals for students at the following locations from 12 noon until 1 p.m.

    • Bethesda Elementary
    • N. Harris Elementary
    • Parkwood Elementary
    • Shepard Middle School
    • Hillside High School
    • Githens Middle
    • Southwest Elementary
    • Lakewood Middle
    • Eno Valley Elementary
    • Eastway Elementary
    • Glenn Elementary
    • Sandy Ridge Elementary
    • Hillandale Elementary
    • Brogden Middle School
    • Club Blvd Elementary School
    • Southern High School
    • YE Smith Elementary

School buses will also be out distributing lunches at other locations from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

 

 

  • DHA – McDougald Terrace Apartments
  • A. Grady Recreation Center
  • Falls Pointe Apartments
  • Forest Glen Apartments
  • Greens of Pine Glen Apartments
  • Rec Center at Lyon Park
  • Hillside Park
  • DHA – Cornwallis Road Apartments
  • Colonial Apartments
  • Oak Creek Village Apartments
  • The Mews Apartments
  • South Point Apartments
  • South Square Townhomes
  • Durham Rescue Mission
  • KIPP Charter School
  • Maureen Joy Charter School
  • Global Scholars Academy
  • Holton Career & Resource Center
  • Juniper Square Apartments (noon-12:45 p.m.)
  • DHA – Liberty Street Apartments
  • DHA – Club Blvd
  • DHA – Oxford Manor
  • Seven Oaks Townhomes

 

  • Edgemont Elms
  • Duke Manor Apartments
  • DHA – Morreene Road / Demar Ct
  • Holly Hill Apartments
  • Magnolia Pointe Apts
  • Independence Park Apts
  • Meriwether Place Apartments
  • Strawberry Hills

 

  • Foxfire Apts
  • Marquis Garden Apts
  • Morreene West Apartments
  • Cambridge Village

 

  • Oakley Square Apartments
  • East Durham Rec Center (11-11:45 a.m.)
  • Geer Street/Midland Terrace

 

  • Bentwood Apts
  • Naples Terrace Apts.
  • Pine Crest Apts
  • Rochelle Manor

 

  • Birchwood Heights Rec Association
  • DHA – Hoover Road
  • Fox Ridge Apartments (11-11:45 a.m.)

 

  • Mission Triangle Point Apartments (noon-12:45 p.m.)
  • Springwood Park Apartments (11-11:45 a.m.)

 

  • Lynn Haven Apartments (noon-12:45 p.m.)
  • Whispering Pines Mobile Home (noon-12:45 p.m.)
  • Mineral Springs Village (11-11:45 a.m.)

In Orange County, buses are making lunch deliveries to these locations.

 

  • Craig-Gomains
  • The Crest
  • Dobbins Hill
  • Eastwood
  • Estes Park
  • Greenfield
  • Kingswood
  • Pine Grove Mobile Homes
  • Ridgefield/S Estes (in the back at basketball court/playground)
  • Royal Park Trinity Court
  • Airport Gardens
  • Berkshire 54
  • Carolina Apartments
  • Chase Park
  • Collins Crossing
  • Elliot Woods
  • Pinegate
  • Pritchard Park
  • Ridgewood Mobile Homes
  • Rogers Rd community (near RENA building)
  • Northside Elementary

 

Durham And Orange County Schools Set Up Plan For Feeding Students  was originally published on foxync.com

