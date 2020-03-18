Retailers Including Walmart, Publix And Kroger Adjust Store Hours Due To Coronavirus

Every aspect of modern culture is feeling the effects of COVID-19. The pandemic that originally began in China is making its way throughout the world.
RELATED: U-Haul Is Offering Free Storage For College Students During Coronavirus
In the United States, schools remain closed and many adults work from home. Most grocery stores include barren shelves where household items like toilet paper, hand soap and paper towels were once plentiful.
In an effort to keep up with the demand and to ensure that facilities are sanitized properly, many retailers are changing their hours to allow for more time to clean and restock.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: How To Handle Schools Closing During The Coronavirus Outbreak
Here is a list of confirmed stores and their new hours:
ALDI: Open from 9 AM to 7 PM daily. More
Dollar General: All Dollar General locations will close one hour early. Also, the first hour of operations will be dedicated solely to senior customers. More
Harris Teeter: Closing at 9 PM daily until further notice. More
https://twitter.com/HarrisTeeter/status/1238838430592835585
Kroger: Many Kroger locations are operating under limited hours until further notice. More
Publix: Open from 8 AM to 8 PM. More
Trader Joe’s: Open from 9 AM to 7 PM. More
Walmart: Open from 6 AM to 11 PM until further notice. More
Wegmans: Open 6 AM to 10 PM. More
Whole Foods: Whole Foods locations are temporarily closing down their food bars and self-serve food options. In-store restaurants will only be available for takeout. All hourly employees are to receive a $2 per hour pay increase from now through the month of April. More
Latest…
- Kevin Durant + Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive For The Coronavirus
- A Motivational Word From Willie Moore About The Coronavirus
- Here’s The List Of Restaurants In The Triangle Offering Takeout/Delivery
- Uplifting Fun: John Legend Plans to Live Stream a Free Concert From Home
Retailers Including Walmart, Publix And Kroger Adjust Store Hours Due To Coronavirus was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com