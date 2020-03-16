‘I Still Believe’ Movie Ranks No. 1 Despite Historically Low Theater Attendance

I Still Believe, a movie about how Christian singer Jeremy Camp fell in love with his wife Melissa Lynn Henning who died shortly after they married, reached no. 1 in box offices on it’s opening day in theaters this past Friday, despite historically low nationwide theater attendance.

According to ChristianPost.com, the Lionsgate film brought in over $9 million ticket sales, ranking above Bloodshot and Onward.

“Thanks to everyone who went out yesterday to support the film. I know times are crazy and uncertain right now, but we should never be controlled by fear. Stay healthy and remember God is in control! Love you guys! #istillbelieve,” Jeremy Camp wrote on Instagram.

The movie performed very well, but this past weekend’s box office numbers hit a 22-year low of $55 million as theaters across the nation closed and moviegoers stayed home as a precaution following the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

