‘I Still Believe’ Movie Ranks No. 1 Despite Historically Low Theater Attendance

I Still Believe, a movie about how Christian singer Jeremy Camp fell in love with his wife Melissa Lynn Henning who died shortly after they married, reached no. 1 in box offices on it’s opening day in theaters this past Friday, despite historically low nationwide theater attendance. 

According to ChristianPost.com, the Lionsgate film brought in over $9 million ticket sales, ranking above Bloodshot and Onward. 

“Thanks to everyone who went out yesterday to support the film. I know times are crazy and uncertain right now, but we should never be controlled by fear. Stay healthy and remember God is in control! Love you guys! #istillbelieve,” Jeremy Camp wrote on Instagram.

The movie performed very well, but this past weekend’s box office numbers hit a 22-year low of $55 million as theaters across the nation closed and moviegoers stayed home as a precaution following the rapidly spreading coronavirus. 

7 Christian Films Coming To Theaters in 2020

Family night at the movies made easy next year with the release of several Christian movies. Jesus is at the center of these faith-based features in this new decade with films like Netflix’s Messiah and XL: The Temptation of Christ. There’s even something for the action movie buffs out there. Flip through the gallery below to check out which of these coming attractions you should add to your must-see list. SEE ALSO: How New Netflix Christmas Movie ‘Klaus’ Explores Biblical Values [VIDEO]

Close