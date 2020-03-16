I Still Believe, a movie about how Christian singer Jeremy Camp fell in love with his wife Melissa Lynn Henning who died shortly after they married, reached no. 1 in box offices on it’s opening day in theaters this past Friday, despite historically low nationwide theater attendance.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
According to ChristianPost.com, the Lionsgate film brought in over $9 million ticket sales, ranking above Bloodshot and Onward.
“Thanks to everyone who went out yesterday to support the film. I know times are crazy and uncertain right now, but we should never be controlled by fear. Stay healthy and remember God is in control! Love you guys! #istillbelieve,” Jeremy Camp wrote on Instagram.
The movie performed very well, but this past weekend’s box office numbers hit a 22-year low of $55 million as theaters across the nation closed and moviegoers stayed home as a precaution following the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
SEE ALSO: Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases
SEE ALSO: Stellar Awards 2020 Rescheduled Due To Coronavirus
SEE ALSO: Here Are 5 Things You Should Be Doing During The Coronavirus Outbreak
7 Christian Films Coming To Theaters in 2020
7 Christian Films Coming To Theaters in 2020
1. Messiah1 of 7
2. Assassin 33 AD2 of 7
3. I Still Believe3 of 7
4. XL: The Temptation of Christ4 of 7
5. Jesus5 of 7
6. Blind Eyes Opened6 of 7
7. Free Burma Rangers7 of 7
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
‘I Still Believe’ Movie Ranks No. 1 Despite Historically Low Theater Attendance was originally published on getuperica.com