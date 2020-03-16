The 35th Annual Stellar Awards Postponed, Ticketmaster Post New Date for Sunday, August 16, 2020 @ 6:30p.m.

CHICAGO – March 12, 2020 – The Stellar Awards 35th Anniversary Show in partnership with the Orleans Hotel and Arena wishes to ensure that the safety of all show guests and participants is the highest priority.

In light of recent news and the declaration of the COVID-19 crisis as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), we have decided to postpone the production of the 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. It is important that we all take this matter seriously and do our part to respect the guidelines in place limiting large social gatherings to combat the community spread of this virus. We must adhere to the social distancing measures put into place and continue to remain vigilant about following all possible recommendations carefully, while remaining steadfast in our faith. For more info, please go to the CDC Website.

Effective immediately, the Stellar Gospel Music Awards 35th Anniversary Show and events are postponed until Summer of 2020. Please follow our accounts on social media @thestellars and check our website www.thestellarawards.com for updates from Central City Productions.

Meanwhile Ticketmaster has listed Sunday, August 16, 2020 as the new date for taping for the Stellar Awards 2020 show.

