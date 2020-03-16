CLOSE
COVID-19 Response: T.D. Jakes Offers Resources to Comfort the Concerns Felt Around the World

DALLAS, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Amid growing COVID-19 (the novel Coronavirus) precautions set forth by government and health authorities, global spiritual leader and Senior Pastor of The Potter’s House Bishop T.D. Jakes has set forth a plan offering customized content, designed to counter increased anxieties and offer hope for those around the globe restricted from their social normalcy.

In a recorded video announcing his plan, Jakes shed light on why he felt communicating to a global audience in this manner is needed and how he’ll be using his relationships with some of the nation’s leading authorities across all industries to speak to specific issues as they arise.

“The Church’s voice has never been needed more than now. I am and will continue to fight for the voice of the Church. With our new worship experiences placed in our global ministry hub designed specifically with you in mind during the COVID-19 developments, we aim to be a comfort in the middle of chaos, to strengthen your resolve and to eliminate unnecessary worry,” said Jakes. “I will be collaborating with some of my friends who are the leading experts in their fields to bring you information and crucial conversations on how to better help your family during this season of uncertainty. Social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation. We will not leave you untouched and uncared for.”

In the coming days, Jakes will provide audiences with crucial and timely content to help families during this season of uncertainty. Customized messages are expected to speak to relevant issues such as:

  • Managing PTSD and escaping addictive behaviors during times of stress
  • Talking to children and vulnerable communities about fear and anxiety

Starting Sunday, March 15 at 9 a.m. CT, The Potter’s House will commence broadcasting and distributing content regularly. The resources are specifically designed to address escalating concerns as social distancing mandates from health and government authorities are increasing.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

COVID-19 Response: T.D. Jakes Offers Resources to Comfort the Concerns Felt Around the World  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

