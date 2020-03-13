St. Paul’s Baptist Church CANCELS March 15 Sunday Services

Dear Saint Paul’s Family,

I want to update you on what’s happening at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in our area. Like you, our team has been following this evolving story with great concern. We have also been in touch with local officials and health organizations to gain perspective on how to best move forward.

Please read through this entire email.

The health and safety of our members and community are a high priority for us. Therefore, in consideration of this week’s declaration of a global pandemic, along with the state of emergency declared by our elected and health officials throughout Central Virginia, we have decided not to hold public worship services this weekend.

This weekend, March 15, 2020, we will worship together online only at 10am. In addition, our Bible Study for Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11am and 7pm will be online.

Our hope is to be able to gather together physically at our Belt, Creighton and Elm Campuses as soon as possible, but in the meantime, we believe we can continue to learn and grow together by sharing worship in our homes with our family and friends. We invite you to join us!

If you’ll be watching the Live Stream on social media, we encourage you to share it on your feed. If you’ll be watching on our website, consider inviting someone to join you by sending them the link.

To watch the Live Stream on SPBC.TV, click here

To watch on FACEBOOK, click here

To watch on YOUTUBE, click here

To watch on TELEVISION, tune in at 8:00am to WTVR Channel 6.

Even though we’re not gathering in-person for worship, you still have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others by giving your tithes and offerings using any digital device by texting the letters SPBCCRE (OR SPBCBELT OR SPBCELM) to 77977 and follow the prompts OR by visiting our giving page on our website.

Moving forward, with the exception of funerals this weekend, the building will be closed for ministry activity beginning this evening, March 13, 2020. We will be suspending all classes, rehearsals, meetings, and gatherings. This is a critical step as we work to stem the spread of this virus.

For Families with Kids

Please know that your families will continue to be in our prayers as we navigate these circumstances together. Our hope is to keep your kids engaged and provide ways for them to grow spiritually. We’ve curated an online curriculum for your kids through Right Now Media, which we highly encourage you to utilize.

It’s super easy to register and is a great way for kids to do church online along with the rest of your family! We provide anyone who calls Saint Paul’s their spiritual home free access to this service. After you register, head on over to the Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Channel on the left side of the page and explore some of the videos for kids and students.

Three ways you can help right now:

Pray – Pray for those impacted by the virus, as well as their families and loved ones.

Give – Your ongoing financial support is not only helpful, it’s critical in moments like these.

Serve – Pray and think about ways that you can safely serve your family, friends, neighbors and those most vulnerable in your community.

If you’d like to share your thoughts, concerns, questions, or ideas with us as we navigate our response to this situation, we’d love to hear from you. Your input and feedback are truly important to us. To make sure you’re kept up to date with the latest news, please sign up for SPBC Insider by texting the word INSIDER to 8046434769.

While we cannot control the virus, the spread, or the impact it has on our church, we’re doing everything we can to keep our church and community healthy and safe. We appreciate your cooperation and commitment to help us do just that.

We must also remember that God has not called us to live in fear, but in faith. As the apostle Paul wrote in 2 Timothy 1:7, “For the Spirit of God does not make us timid, but gives us power, love, and self-discipline.” My prayer is that God will fill us all with these three gifts, no matter what comes our way.

Our world has changed, but the power of God has not changed. The truth of Scripture has not changed. The hope of Jesus has not changed. Our mission as a church has not changed. Let us not give in to fear. Rather, let’s fix our eyes on Jesus, the author, and the perfecter of our faith.

In God’s Safety, we remain.

Dr. Lance D. Watson, Senior Pastor and Chief Dreamer

Saint Paul’s Baptist Church

St. Paul’s Baptist Church CANCELS March 15 Sunday Services was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: