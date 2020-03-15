CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Naomi Campbell Ain’t Letting The ‘Rona Get Her!

If you thought the supermodel's regular airport routine was extreme before, in the wake of a pandemic, sis took it to a whole new level!

amfAR Hong Kong 2017

Source: studioEAST / Getty

For Naomi Campbell, being a supermodel means having to travel…even in the wake of the coronavirus. But sis isn’t letting the ‘Rona stop her from getting her jet setting on.

Why? ‘Cause she’s all about that haute hazard couture life.

Earlier this week, the 49-year-old posted a pic of herself rocking a white hazmat hooded suit, mask and goggles. Always in style, she finished off her lewk with a matching white Away suitcase.

As Harper’s Bazaar noted, Campbell captioned her photos with “safety first next level.”

 

She’s even in the car suited up!

 

 

As we all know, Campbell doesn’t play with her airport hygiene. Back in 2019, she shared her extensive routine that consists of carefully wiping down “anything that you could possibly touch” with anti-bacterial wipes. Given how nasty folks are on planes, you can’t really blame her.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on,” she said with her plastic gloves. “I do not care what people think of me, it’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

Listen, we are not mad. Do you boo!

RELATED NEWS:

Bundles Bind: Is Coronavirus Causing A Weave Import Shortage From China?

40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look

Vogue Brazil Is Closing Out 2019 With Naomi Campbell As Their December Cover Model

Coronavirus nails/ Sassy Nails Inc

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

18 photos Launch gallery

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

Continue reading NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

[caption id="attachment_3084801" align="alignleft" width="809"] Source: Martin Novak / Getty[/caption] In case you've been MIA, the coronavirus has officially taken over the news cycle. What originally started as a virus in China has now become a worldwide state of emergency. After shutting down travel across the world, forcing employers to implement work from home policies and leaving commuters no choice but to distance themselves from those coughing, sneezing or wearing masks, the coronavirus has changed the way we view health. According to NBC News,  the coronavirus has now become a pandemic. With an invasion of 114 countries, killing more than 4,000 people, we have to admit we've never seen anything like this. That and the head of the World Health Organization officially characterized this as a "pandemic." “This is the first pandemic caused by the coronavirus,” the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a news conference. While only seniors and people who have severe medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, respiratory issues and lung disease are more at risk, it hasn't stopped everyone from taking preventative measures that include washing your hands every time you step indoors, staying stocked with a bottle of hand sanitizer and keeping a safe distance from others. While some people have taken things to the next level, the coronavirus has now inspired the newest beauty trend. That's right! Nail tech Mei Kawajiri has turned the coronavirus into a seemingly stylish nail design. With the Purell brand inscribed on her nails along with other words such as "advanced" and "refreshing," this is a creative way to get people serious about protecting themselves. And of course, the trend has gone viral. Check out some of the best coronavirus nail looks that have turned heads.

Naomi Campbell Ain’t Letting The ‘Rona Get Her!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 4 days ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 6 days ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 1 week ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close