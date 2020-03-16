CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Wake, Durham And Orange Counties Won’t Disconnect Water Services During Pandemic

Splish splash

Source: Natasha Sioss / Getty

Good news in Wake and Orange counties. Utility companies won’t disconnect your water service during the coronavirus public health emergency.

The City of Raleigh issued a statement that read “During this time, we want to ensure all Raleigh Water customers have access to clean drinking water and wastewater services. We will continue to monitor guidance from public health agencies and provide updates on this policy moving forward.”

The same decision was made by the Orange Water and Sewer Authority, which oversees Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the UNC campus.

 

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

And The Category Is...Face: Top Beauty Looks Of The Week (3/8-3/15)

10 photos Launch gallery

And The Category Is...Face: Top Beauty Looks Of The Week (3/8-3/15)

Continue reading And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Looks Of The Week (3/8-3/15)

And The Category Is...Face: Top Beauty Looks Of The Week (3/8-3/15)

Black women are beautiful. And when we catch the light in certain ways, our skin glows like diamonds in the sky. We've perfected the selfie. Our photography skills are on point and our lip gloss is always poppin. If you scroll down your timeline right now, you'll see plenty of pics that prove it. This week in face slayage... Megan Thee Stallion served us fresh face beauty in her bra while promoting her latest music project Suga. J. Lo a.k.a slay Lo came through with the honey blonde and chestnut highlights, lime green nails and ravishing lashes. Kahlana Barfield is promoting Beauty Blender's new Bounce concealer and we're sold! And KeKe Palmer on the cover of Paper Magazine, yes hunty! Get into these beauty looks of the week...

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake, Durham And Orange Counties Won’t Disconnect Water Services During Pandemic  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 4 days ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 6 days ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 1 week ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close