Wake, Durham And Orange Counties Won’t Disconnect Water Services During Pandemic

Good news in Wake and Orange counties. Utility companies won’t disconnect your water service during the coronavirus public health emergency.

The City of Raleigh issued a statement that read “During this time, we want to ensure all Raleigh Water customers have access to clean drinking water and wastewater services. We will continue to monitor guidance from public health agencies and provide updates on this policy moving forward.”

The same decision was made by the Orange Water and Sewer Authority, which oversees Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the UNC campus.

In light of the public health threat posed by COVID-19, the City’s Department of Water Management has suspended the disconnection of residential water services for nonpayment. This policy will continue for the next 30 days. Visit our website for info: https://t.co/C00bnS79O3 — Durham Saves Water (@DurhamWater) March 13, 2020

