The 35th Annual Stellar Awards 2020 has Been Postponed!

CHICAGO – March 12, 2020 – The Stellar Awards 35th Anniversary Show in partnership with the Orleans Hotel and Arena wishes to ensure that the safety of all show guests and participants is the highest priority.

In light of recent news and the declaration of the COVID-19 crisis as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), we have decided to postpone the production of the 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. It is important that we all take this matter seriously and do our part to respect the guidelines in place limiting large social gatherings to combat the community spread of this virus. We must adhere to the social distancing measures put into place and continue to remain vigilant about following all possible recommendations carefully, while remaining steadfast in our faith. For more info, please go to the CDC Website.

Effective immediately, the Stellar Gospel Music Awards 35th Anniversary Show and events are postponed until Summer of 2020. Please follow our accounts on social media @thestellars and check our website http://www.thestellarawards.com for updates from Central City Productions.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation to determine the best time to reschedule the event. It is our hope that with quick community action, we can do our part toward the solution of this global problem.

Everyone has a role to play in getting ready and staying healthy.

Individuals and communities should familiarize themselves with recommendations to protect themselves and their communities from getting and spreading respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

Older people and people with severe chronic conditions should take special precautions because they are at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness. They should limit travel and should not attend large gatherings unless it is essential.

Reinforcing its standard employee health practices, including sending employees home and or encouraging employees to stay home if they are sick or demonstrated health symptoms that could impact colleagues or guests.

Help reduce the spread of rumors. Let people know that viruses cannot target people from specific populations, ethnicities, or racial backgrounds. Being of Asian descent does not increase the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19.

Fight stigma and fear by supporting people who may be coming back to school or work after traveling internationally or completing a quarantine or isolation period for COVID-19.

We encourage our families to continue to keep the mission of the Gospel community at heart and support each other with prayer and responsible preparation through this trying time.

We thank everyone for 35 years of support of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards and we look forward to safely celebrating this special milestone with everyone this Summer!

Don Jackson

The 35th Annual Stellar Awards 2020 has Been Postponed! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

