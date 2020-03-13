Governor Ralph Northan Declares State of Emergency, Area Schools Shutdown

Source: The Washington Post / GettyGovernor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the commonwealth. To date the Virginia Department of Health has confirmed at least 18 “presumptive positive cases” with the lastest case turning up in Harrisburg.

As a result, area schools and colleges are responding to the concerns of the coronavirus and are decided to make the following adjustments:

Amelia County Public Schools will be closed to students on Friday, March 13. All teachers and staff will report to work Friday as a work-day

Dinwiddie County Public Schools will remain open. All scheduled field trips will be suspended through April 30. Officials will re-evaluate the decision to close schools after spring break.

Richmond Public Schools will close for two full weeks starting on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Henrico County Public Schools will be closed for two full weeks starting Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Hanover County Public Schools will be closed for students on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Goochland County Public Schools will be open on Friday, March 13.

New Kent County Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, March 16. Monday will be a staff workday to "proactively prepare additional instructional materials in the event that schools are closed for an extended period of time," the school says.

Petersburg Public Schools will remain open.

Caroline County Public Schools will remain open.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed Friday, March 13.

Fredericksburg City Schools will be closed Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 22.

Powhatan County Public Schools will close for two weeks starting on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Hopewell City Public Schools will be restricting all field trips within the Richmond area and will be closing school on March 16.

Colonial Heights Public Schools says it is adding Monday, March 16 as a student holiday so teachers can prepare in case the need for online learning arises due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chesterfield County Public Schools will close tomorrow, March 13, for health preparations.

New Kent County Public Schools will be closed for students on Monday, March 16 so teachers can prepare for online learning in case the school needs to close.

Lunenburg County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, March 13 to students.

The Collegiate School will cancel all in-person instruction and move to a remote learning format starting on March 23 through at least April 3.

Virginia Commonwealth University will be extending spring break by a week and moving classes to be taught online when the semester starts again.

The University of Richmond will be suspending classes March 16-20 and students currently away for spring break are asked not to return to campus.

Virginia State University will be transitioning all classes online.

Virginia Union University will be extending students Spring Break through March 21, while faculty and staff are to report on March 16 to prepare for online courses.

Reynolds Community College will keep their Spring break in place for the week of March 16-21 and then starting on March 23, most instruction will move to online through at least April 4.

