Number Of Coronavirus Cases In North Carolina Is Now 12

Forsyth and Johnston counties are the locations of the latest coronavirus patients. The number of cases in North Carolina is now 12.
“This is not a surprise,” Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson said. “It’s likely that more individuals will test presumptively positive for the virus.”
“All of our lives will change in some way in the next weeks and months,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “It’s critical to remember that we’re all in this together.”
