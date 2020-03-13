CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Take The Gloria Gaynor #I Will Survive Challenge

Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Source: WENN/Cover / WENN

Singer Gloria Gaynor says, “It only takes 20 seconds to “SURVIVE”! The Grammy award-winning singer posted a viral TikTok challenge to encourage people to wash their hands amid the corona virus outbreak. As the corona virus continues to spread, the focus on proper health precautions has become a priority.

The “I Will Survive” chorus is the perfect length for the recommended 20 second-hand wash (as per the Centers for Disease Control). This song will stay in your head every time you wash you hands.

Watch Gaynor’s video below, take measures into your own hands and follow her lead to survive this pandemic.

Take The Gloria Gaynor #I Will Survive Challenge  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 3 days ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 1 week ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 1 week ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 2 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close