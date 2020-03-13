Take The Gloria Gaynor #I Will Survive Challenge

Singer Gloria Gaynor says, “It only takes 20 seconds to “SURVIVE”! The Grammy award-winning singer posted a viral TikTok challenge to encourage people to wash their hands amid the corona virus outbreak. As the corona virus continues to spread, the focus on proper health precautions has become a priority.

The “I Will Survive” chorus is the perfect length for the recommended 20 second-hand wash (as per the Centers for Disease Control). This song will stay in your head every time you wash you hands.

Watch Gaynor’s video below, take measures into your own hands and follow her lead to survive this pandemic.

Jodi Berry Posted 5 hours ago

