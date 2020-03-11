Bishop TD Jakes New Degree Honors Black Culture

DALLAS, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Those interested in doctoral studies that draw together global leadership and Christian spirituality have the opportunity to do so with the launch of the new Doctor of Ministry in Spirit-Filled Global Leadership in the African Diaspora in the fall of 2020 at Jakes Divinity School. A fully accredited doctoral program powered by Portland Seminary, the divinity school at George Fox University, the new degree program emerges from a Renewal Studies perspective. It will provide in-depth ministry and leadership insights with particular interest in the history and culture of the diverse people on the continent of Africa, and those whose heritage connects them to the continent.

“Jakes Divinity School’s new Doctor of Ministry is one-of-a-kind. It is designed to draw upon the reservoir of African cultural and spiritual genius that spans the globe,” said Antipas Harris, president and dean of Jakes Divinity School. “The influence of African leadership helped build the modern world. This trans-Atlantic approach to professional learning raises up doctors for the church with multi-cultural, multi-hermeneutical and multi-epistemological sensibilities. It stretches innovative leaders for ministry in a complex world.”

TD Jakes, Jakes Divinity School, Doctor of Ministry, African Leadership, Multi-Cultural, Renewal, Gospel, Music, Cultural, Leaders, Pastors, Teachers, Complex, Sheilah Belle, The Belle Report, Antipas Harris

Each year, a cohort will visit a different country in Africa and learn from some of Africa’s top educational leaders, as part of its unique experiential offering. This September, the first cohort will visit Cape Town and participate in enlightening excursions.

Jakes Divinity School provides academic rigor with experiential learning, spiritual formation and creative innovation to prepare leaders for the future of ministry in both the church and society. The curriculum incorporates preaching, worship, biblical thought, tacit knowledge and quality instruction.

“Portland Seminary is excited to partner with a church-based divinity school that has international impact and empowers believers to take the gospel into the world,” said George Fox University President Robin Baker. “Our seminary’s mission is to serve the church, and our partnership will further that mission.”

Bishop T.D. Jakes, one of the most trusted and influential spiritual leaders of today, is the founder and chancellor of Jakes Divinity School. His life and ministry mirror his global, multidimensional foci in areas such as the art of presentation, leadership, entrepreneurship, global humanitarianism, entertainment and media.

Jakes Divinity School offers fully accredited degrees through its university partners Portland Seminary, Vanguard University and North Central University, including:

Bachelor of Arts in religion with five concentrations

Bachelor of Science degrees in humanitarian leadership and church leadership

Master’s degrees in leadership studies and theological studies

Doctor of Ministry

The school also offers professional and continuing education in pastoral care and guidance, women in leadership, African influence in Christianity, Latino/Latina ministry leadership, and reading the Bible for all its worth.

Jakes Divinity School aims to form leaders for innovative ministry in the Church and society. The mission of the Jakes Divinity School is to prepare men and women for excellence in local and global ministry through undergraduate and graduate education, professional and continuing education, spiritual formation, experiential learning and strategy partnerships.

Portland Seminary, the graduate seminary of George Fox University, is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Bishop TD Jakes New Degree Honors Black Culture was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: