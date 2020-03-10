The 7th Annual GMA Foundation Honors and Hall of Fame Induction Recipients Announced including Willie Moore Jr.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 9, 2020) – The GMA (Gospel Music Association) has announced the 7th Annual GMA Honors and Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Wednesday, May 6th in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees include 4Him (CCM), Bill Hearn (non-performing), Commissioned (Gospel) and The Isaacs (Southern Gospel). The 2020 honorees are Chris Tomlin for Angel Armies, Steve Moore for The Shalom Foundation, Wes Campbell and Dave Wagner for Thriving Children’s Foundation (TCA), and Willie Moore Jr. for Bethany Christian Services. Presenters and performers will be announced in the coming weeks. For table and ticket information, please click here.

The GMA Honors & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony supports the preservation efforts and educational programs of the GMA Foundation. The event also celebrates current individuals and organizations within the Gospel music arena that are making considerable contributions to the world through their humanitarian efforts, as well as their talents.

GMA President and Executive Director, Jackie Patillo, says, “The GMA is humbled to have an evening such as this to honor our industry’s leaders and innovators. We continue to be in awe of how gracious each and every one of these recipients are in sharing their talent and philanthropy around the globe.”

Co-head of Nashville’s CAA Office and Chair of GMA Honors, John Huie, says, “It has been an honor to help facilitate these special gatherings year after year. I love being reminded of the amazing impact our community has on the lives of so many.”

For over 40 years, the GMA Foundation has honored well-deserving individuals and groups through an annual induction ceremony into the GMA Music Hall of Fame. Artists are eligible for inclusion in the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame after 25 years of participation in music and ministry. The GMA Hall of Fame Committee that is comprised of historians and industry leaders from the various gospel music genres chooses nominees. Inductees are selected by electors across the industry in four categories: CCM, Gospel, Southern Gospel and Non-Performing. Nominees can be submitted for consideration year round by the public at www.gospelmusichalloffame.org.

