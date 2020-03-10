CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The 7th Annual GMA Foundation Honors and Hall of Fame Induction Recipients Announced including Willie Moore Jr.

2019 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 9, 2020) – The GMA (Gospel Music Association) has announced the 7th Annual GMA Honors and Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Wednesday, May 6th in Nashville, Tennessee.  The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees include 4Him (CCM), Bill Hearn (non-performing), Commissioned (Gospel) and The Isaacs (Southern Gospel). The 2020 honorees are Chris Tomlin for Angel Armies, Steve Moore for The Shalom Foundation, Wes Campbell and Dave Wagner for Thriving Children’s Foundation (TCA), and Willie Moore Jr. for Bethany Christian Services. Presenters and performers will be announced in the coming weeks. For table and ticket information, please click here.

The GMA Honors & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony supports the preservation efforts and educational programs of the GMA Foundation. The event also celebrates current individuals and organizations within the Gospel music arena that are making considerable contributions to the world through their humanitarian efforts, as well as their talents.

GMA President and Executive Director, Jackie Patillo, says, “The GMA is humbled to have an evening such as this to honor our industry’s leaders and innovators. We continue to be in awe of how gracious each and every one of these recipients are in sharing their talent and philanthropy around the globe.”

Co-head of Nashville’s CAA Office and Chair of GMA Honors, John Huie, says, “It has been an honor to help facilitate these special gatherings year after year. I love being reminded of the amazing impact our community has on the lives of so many.”

For over 40 years, the GMA Foundation has honored well-deserving individuals and groups through an annual induction ceremony into the GMA Music Hall of Fame.  Artists are eligible for inclusion in the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame after 25 years of participation in music and ministry. The GMA Hall of Fame Committee that is comprised of historians and industry leaders from the various gospel music genres chooses nominees. Inductees are selected by electors across the industry in four categories:  CCM, Gospel, Southern Gospel and Non-Performing. Nominees can be submitted for consideration year round by the public at www.gospelmusichalloffame.org.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

The 7th Annual GMA Foundation Honors and Hall of Fame Induction Recipients Announced including Willie Moore Jr.  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 14 hours ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 5 days ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 5 days ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 2 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 2 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 2 weeks ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 3 weeks ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 3 weeks ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 4 weeks ago
02.11.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close